There was no grand prize winner Saturday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-18-23-27-47, Powerball 15, Power Play 4x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Texas. There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally in Missouri, New York and Pennsylvania.
In Arkansas, there was five Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $400. There were six Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were six Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $400.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $613 million ($329 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
4-43-46-47-61, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 4x.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $2,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $800.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $31 million ($16.5 million cash).