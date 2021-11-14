As of November 11, the majority of Columbia County was considered "abnormally dry" with a portion in "moderate drought" status, according to a report released by the United States Drought Monitor.
According to the map, all of Union, Calhoun, and Ouachita Counties are considered to be "abnormally dry." All of Miller County is in "moderate drought" status, with approximately half of Lafayette County in "abnormally dry" status and half in "moderate drought" status. A small area of Hempstead County is in "abnormally dry" status with the remainder in "moderate drought" status. Approximately half of Nevada County is classified as "abnormally dry" with the other half as "moderate drought."
magnoliareporter.com recorded 2.18 inches of rain on November 10 – rainfall that came too late to be part of the Drought Monitor figures.
The 2.18 inches represents the total amount of rainfall in November. The website has recorded 66.84 inches of rain this year.
As of November 11, all 75 Arkansas counties are considered to be in low wildfire danger by the Arkansas Forestry Commission, and there are no burn bans in the state at this time.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is produced through a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
In the week of November 9, widespread rain amounting to between half an inch and 2 inches fell in the Southern Great Plains, primarily along and to the east of Interstate 35. As a result, some areas along the Texas/Oklahoma border and parts of south Texas saw improvements to drought conditions.
Temperatures were mostly cooler than normal, with parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas falling 6 to 10 degrees below normal.
In eastern Texas and Oklahoma, and in far northwest Louisiana and western Arkansas, widespread rain over a half inch fell this week. As a result, many areas from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and eastward along the Red River saw improvements to ongoing drought and dryness.
Conditions worsened in parts of northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas where short-term precipitation deficits increased. Most of the region saw cooler than normal temperatures this week, with widespread readings between 6 and 10 degrees below normal in east Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas.