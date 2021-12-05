There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
10-40-45-56-67, Powerball 2, Power Play 2x.
There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in Michigan and New Jersey.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $280 million ($205 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
22-45-48-58-61, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 5x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $122 million ($89.2 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.