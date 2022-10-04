A Hempstead County prisoner died Friday while in custody.
A statement from the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said that Coy Clayborn, 78, was found unresponsive in his cell, the victim of an apparent suicide by hanging.
Officers removed a sheet from around his neck and began CPR and other life-saving measures. Pafford EMS responded and was unable to revive Clayborn.
Hempstead County Coroner David Peters pronounced Clayborn dead at 4:55 p.m. Clayborn's body was sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause and manner of death.
The sheriff has requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Division to conduct an investigation into the death.
The Sheriff Office statement said Clayborn was arrested in August 2021 on charges of rape, sexual indecency with a child, and sexual assault in the 2nd degree involving ongoing sexual abuse of a child. Last Wednesday, a Hempstead County jury convicted Clayborn on four counts of sexual assault in the 2nd degree and assessed a fine of $15,000 on each count. Clayborn was also convicted by the jury for sexual indecency with a child fined $10,000 and sentenced to 21 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction. The Jury found Clayborn not guilty of the rape charge.
Clayborn was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Center to await transfer to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Clayborn was housed in a single cell by himself.
The Arkansas State Police will submit their findings to the 8th North Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The sheriff's office is conducting an internal review to determine if policies were followed during Clayborn's incarceration.