There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
3-7-33-50-69, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $307 million ($224.7 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-7-40-43-68, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $135 million ($98.5 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.