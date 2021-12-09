Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

3-7-33-50-69, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.

There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $307 million ($224.7 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

1-7-40-43-68, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 2x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $135 million ($98.5 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

