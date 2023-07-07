Caddo Valley Police Chief Roy Bethell retired early — in fact, he retired before he could even claim the title.
Recently named to head the Caddo Valley Police Department, Bethell notified city leaders Wednesday that he had decided to retire from law enforcement and would not be taking the job of police chief.
In an interview Thursday afternoon, Mayor Joe Jackson said he was informed after Bethell notified City Hall and current Chief Aaron Collier with his decision to retire. Jackson said he was not given any reason for Bethell’s apparent last-minute decision when they spoke later in the day. “And I did not ask,” the mayor added. Asked if he had any reason to believe that Bethell had perhaps experienced another “Awe (expletive)” moment, Jackson replied, “Nothing that was (either) not hearsay or illegal.”
Regarding the restart of the hiring process, Jackson noted that four of the remaining seven applicants were being considered and would be interviewed Friday. “I hope to make my decision over the weekend,” Jackson said when asked about the timeline for announcing the new chief of police.
