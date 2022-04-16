The SouthEast Arkansas Economic Development District on Thursday heard and approved a presentation to establish a “waste to electricity” recycling facility in southeast Arkansas, specifically at the Chicot County landfill site near Lake Village.
The facility can process 500 tons per day of everyday household trash, which will use a rotary kiln to create steam, which makes electricity.
Recyclable metals pass through the system and are recycled through appropriate channels. The leftover material from the process has several construction usages.
A similar facility has been built in Inez, Kentucky, which was toured by SEADD recently. It can be used as a best way to recycle “local manufacturing waste” from the area, in order to make preparation for how to process it, here.
Topics mentioned during the discussion, which included several local judges, mayors, and other governmental representatives, noted the facts that no pre-processing is needed, odors are contained in the facility, there is only a “low to medium hum” outside of the building, and that plastics and tires can be used as recyclables.
The most important part to local officials is the fact that this will basically eliminate the need for landfills in southeast Arkansas.
