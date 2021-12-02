A U.S.-based company could bring upwards to 170 new jobs in Clark County if it accepts a $2 million incentives package from the Economic Development Corp. of Clark County.
Called “Project Cupcake” because of a non-disclosure agreement between the company and economic developers, the company has narrowed its search to three locations, one being the old Danfoss property in the Clark County Industrial Park in Gum Springs. The other two locations are out of state.
The EDCCC discussed its terms at length during an hour-long public meeting Tuesday in Arkadelphia. Based on the average wages promised by “Cupcake,” the EDCCC’s current guidelines allowed $1.53 million in incentives but members voted unanimously to raise that figure by half a million dollars based on the company’s starting salaries and capital investment. The state has also offered incentives but that amount was not disclosed at Tuesday’s meeting.
EDCCC chair Kevin Jester said the project was given its name because of the proximity to the holiday season; its name does not imply anything other than that. “It could be a steel mill” and still be named “Cupcake,” Jester said.
It’s a project that is “moving quite quickly,” Jester told the 15-member panel, adding company officials have visited Danfoss on two occasions and performed some “serious inspections” of the building. Because of the non-disclosure agreement, Jester was unable to dish out many details but did note the company is an American-based existing business. “What they are looking to do is come in and have 170 jobs created and $100 million invested in getting their project up and going,” Jester said. The $100 million includes the purchase of the building, at $11.5 million, as well as $26 million in renovations and $62 million worth of equipment.
Jester said state officials are “very excited” about the project and deemed it one “very much worth pursuing. … The state is very interested in getting this company here. There’s a lot of enthusiasm behind it.”
