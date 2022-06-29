An 18-month investigation of alleged criminal activity by the LCB/I-30 Cartel gang in the Texarkana area has resulted in numerous arrests in the recent weeks.
As detectives investigated the murder of Jermaine Aldridge in the Chili’s Restaurant parking lot on December 30, 2020, they learned that it was a murder-for-hire plot. They also eventually determined that murder was actually part of a much larger series of criminal acts by LCB/I-30 Cartel members.
Detectives believe that the group was also involved in the shooting of a 35-year-old victim as he sat in a vehicle outside a business in the 1700 block of West 3rd on July 15, 2021. This happened only minutes after another man was tied up inside his West 16th Street home and robbed at gunpoint by several men.
Charged with engaging in organized criminal activity for murder are:
Courtney Hope, 33, Texarkana, TX, being held in Bowie County Jail ($1.21 million bond).
Van Grissom, 34, Texarkana, TX, being held in Bowie County Jail ($1.2 million bond).
Cedric Alexander, 21, Walls, MS, being held in Bowie County Jail ($1 million bond).
Calvin Gardner, 31, Desoto, TX, being held in Bowie County Jail ($1.2 million bond).
Cornell Brown, 30, Memphis, TN – being held in MCSO for capital murder in the Sept. 20, 2021, shooting death of Keith McFadden in Texarkana, AR. A hold has been placed on him for the felony warrants issued for Texas incidents.
