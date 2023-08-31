There was no grand prize winner of Wednesday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
4-13-35-61-69, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Texas. There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally in Illinois.
In Arkansas, there two Match 4 winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $420 million ($202.1 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
9-39-52-61-63, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $85 million ($41.2 million cash).420 m