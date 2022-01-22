There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
38-45-46-55-67, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Georgia.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $396 million ($273.6 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
11-15-43-55-61, Powerball 10, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $76 million ($53 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.