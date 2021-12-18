Crossing

A driver died Friday night when her vehicle collided with a train in Kingsland.

Nahdyne R. Estes, 63, of New Edinburg was killed about 7:45 p.m. Friday when the van she was driving was struck by a train in Kingsland (Cleveland County).

According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Estes was driving a 2005 model Chrysler van north on Maple Street and failed to stop at a railroad crossing.

The car was struck on its right rear side by a westbound train.

Estes died at the scene. No injuries were reported among train personnel.

The weather was clear and the road was dry.

Trooper Tre’vaughn Moore investigated the collision.

