Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced the following appointments of South Arkansas residents to state boards and commissions:
Alex Scott, Arkadelphia, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2023. Replaces Addie Edwards.
Dr. Matthew Pelkki, Monticello, to the Arkansas State Board of Registration for Foresters. Appointment expires July 18, 2025. Reappointment.
Alan Hughes, Bismarck, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2024. Reappointment.
Dr. Julie Roberson, Hamburg, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2024. Reappointment.
Ray Reynolds, De Queen, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District 7. Appointment expires March 22, 2024. Replaces Gary Kirkpatrick.
Are you a South Arkansas resident interested in being appointed to a state board or commission? CLICK HERE for more information.