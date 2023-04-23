There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
17-36-47-63-68, Powerball 25, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $28 million ($14.9 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-21-29-46-63, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $26 million ($13.7 million cash).