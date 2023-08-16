The body of a young man from Arkadelphia was discovered early Tuesday three counties east of his home.
The Warren Police Department is leading the investigation into the cause of death for Eli Perrin, 21, of Arkadelphia.
Perrin’s body was found at about 5:12 a.m. in a parking lot on the corner of Gannaway and Church streets in Warren, according to a press release from that police department. At the scene, officers learned that Perrin’s vehicle had been involved in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 8, about 3 miles outside the city limits. The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office had investigated that accident earlier in the morning.
According to Bradley County authorities, the vehicle “appeared to have veered off the highway and struck a light pole.” However, the driver abandoned the vehicle at the scene. There was no one else at the scene of the accident. Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson said his office was notified of that accident when Bradley County deputies asked to check the address listed on Perrin’s driver’s license, which they found at the scene.
