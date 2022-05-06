Bradley Fields, 40, of Hot Springs was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor via the production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.
Fields was also ordered to be placed on supervised release for the remainder of his life upon his release from federal prison.
U.S. District Court Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
According to court records, in July of 2019 the Hot Springs Police Department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in reference to suspected child pornography being uploaded to the internet.
Further investigation revealed that the internet account associated with the suspected child porn was registered to Fields. The subsequent investigation determined that not only had Fields been distributing child pornography, but Fields had also been involved in the filming of at least one video that constituted child pornography.
Fields was indicted by a federal grand jury in November of 2019 and entered a plea of guilty in June of 2020.