There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
6-37-39-41-46, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 2x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $104 million ($74.2 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
8-21-30-49-57, Powerball 8, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $127 million ($89.9 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).