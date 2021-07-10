Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

6-37-39-41-46, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 2x.

There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $104 million ($74.2 million cash).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

8-21-30-49-57, Powerball 8, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $127 million ($89.9 million cash).

(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).

