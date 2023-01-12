Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

4-8-46-47-48, Powerball 5, Power Play 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were four Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners to $300.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $404 million ($211.7 million).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

7-13-14-15-18, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $1.35 billion ($707.9 million cash).

