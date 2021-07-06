PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI – A Columbus, Arkansas native and five others are dead following a plane crash Friday night in Haiti.
Trent Hostetler, 35, of Avoca, Wisconsin, had been on furlough with his wife from their administrative position as house parents in Haiti for the group Gospel to Haiti.
Gospel to Haiti said in a statement the Hostetlers “flew back to Haiti after a several-week furlough. John Miller from Wisconsin also flew with them to spend some time in Haiti as an evangelist for a mobile clinic in the area.
“Because of all the unrest in Port-au-Prince, they chose to get a small plane from Port-au-Prince to Jacmel. There wasn’t room for everyone on the first flight so Erica and their 3 children, along with some other friends visiting Haiti, took a flight and Trent and John were to come on another small plane soon after them. When the 2nd plane didn’t show up, they were very concerned and soon heard that the plane had gone down somewhere near Leogane.
“A search team was formed and sent out and they located the plane early Saturday morning and confirmed that all 6 people were killed, including Trent and John.”
