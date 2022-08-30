Edward Horn, 79, of De Queen was killed about 12:06 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 41 north of Horatio (Sevier County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Horn was driving a 2019 model Ford Ranger north on the highway when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a large tree. The truck rolled over on its top before coming to rest.
Horn’s passenger, Tammy Rhodes, 51, of Foreman was injured and taken to Wadley Hospital in TEXarkana.
The weather was cloudy and the road was dry.
Trooper Solomon Phifer investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.