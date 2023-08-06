There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
18-42-44-62-65, Powerball 23, Power Play 2x.
There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Illinois, Indiana and New York.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There were four Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were six Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $145 million ($71.1 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
11-35-40-52-56, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $1.55 billion ($757.2 million cash).