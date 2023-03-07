An historical grocery store in Hot Spring County was named recently to the National Historic Register.
Nestled on the edge of U.S. Highway 67, Garrett’s Grocery Store in Friendship is a one-story fieldstone and concrete commercial building that was built around 1915. It is the last remaining historic commercial building in the community.
According to the nomination, the building served as a store, gas station and post office for the Friendship community for many years. The building rests on a continuous fieldstone foundation, has fieldstone walls and is topped by a front-facing gable roof. The building’s pediments are covered in stucco on the front and wood novelty siding on the rear. Asphalt shingles cover the roof. The front of the building has a full-width porch that provided shelter for the building’s customers and motorists.
