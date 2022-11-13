There was no grand prize winner nationally in Saturday’s Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
16-20-44-57-58, Powerball 6, Power Play 4x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Texas.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $400. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $400.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $59 million ($29.6 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-5-17-37-70, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $207 million ($102.8 million cash).