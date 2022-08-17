Mega

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Million lottery.

There were one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Nebraska.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

33-35-41-45-51, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 2x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $99 million ($56.5 million cash value).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

20-24-47-50-63, Powerball 5 Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $66 million ($38.3 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you