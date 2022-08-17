There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Million lottery.
There were one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Nebraska.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
33-35-41-45-51, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $99 million ($56.5 million cash value).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
20-24-47-50-63, Powerball 5 Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $66 million ($38.3 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.