Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds. Visit specific sites for more information:
Debra Hale-Shelton, Jurors have completed a second full day of deliberations in federal bribery trial of former lobbyist Gilbert Baker. … ArkansasCOVID, Gov. Hutchinson reports that a few more ICU beds are available than yesterday’s eight beds that were available statewide. … Austin Kellerman, Child tax credit payments coming early this month. … Times Record, Baptist Health in Van Buren will partner with ADH to provide additional beds to handle COVID surge. … Danny Shammer, Charles Robinson named interim chancellor at UAF. … Louisiana high school sports teams will be required to forfeit games if they are unable to play due to COVID. … NWS Shreveport, Heat advisory for region extended through Wednesday night.
National/International:
Multiple sources, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns in sexual harassment scandal. … Multiple sources, Wireless phone owners can expect an emergency text alert about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday – FEMA test, not an actual emergency. … National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Fred may threaten Florida this weekend. … AP Oddities, Louis Martinez sets Michigan record for largest Chinook salmon caught in state – 48 pounds.