COVID-19 cases were up in Lafayette, Nevada and Union counties on Sunday, down in Columbia County and unchanged in Ouachita County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new deaths reported on Sunday.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 5,664
Total Active Cases: 99, down six from Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 5,468
Total Deaths: 97
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,334
Total Active Cases: 22, up two from Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,280
Total Deaths: 31
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,316
Total Active Cases: 83, up three from Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,188
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 5,802
Total Active Cases: 129, no change from Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 5,564
Total Deaths: 109
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 9,632
Total Active Cases: 150, up nine from Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 9,297
Total Deaths: 183
Statewide figures
Total COVID-19 Cases
(includes all confirmed and probable cases)
877,380
Number of New Cases
(reported in the last 24 hours)
730
Recovered Cases
850,416
Deaths
11,608, no change from Saturday.