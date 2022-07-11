COVID

COVID-19 cases were up in Lafayette, Nevada and Union counties on Sunday, down in Columbia County and unchanged in Ouachita County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new deaths reported on Sunday.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 5,664

Total Active Cases: 99, down six from Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 5,468

Total Deaths: 97

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,334

Total Active Cases: 22, up two from Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,280

Total Deaths: 31

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,316

Total Active Cases: 83, up three from Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,188

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 5,802

Total Active Cases: 129, no change from Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 5,564

Total Deaths: 109

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 9,632

Total Active Cases: 150, up nine from Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 9,297

Total Deaths: 183

Statewide figures

Total COVID-19 Cases

(includes all confirmed and probable cases)

877,380

Number of New Cases

(reported in the last 24 hours)

730

Recovered Cases

850,416

Deaths

11,608, no change from Saturday.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you