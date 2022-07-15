A resident of Jefferson County claimed his $1 million Mega Millions prize Thursday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock.
The winning ticket in last Friday’s drawing was sold at Super 1 Foods, 2800 Hazel in Pine Bluff.
The winning numbers were 20, 36, 61, 62 and 69. The player matched the five white balls, but not the Megaball number 20.
The winner said he plays draw games regularly and was checking several tickets at a gas station Wednesday evening when the ticket reader said, "Claim at Lottery."
"I figured I had won $500," he said. "So when I got home, I got on the computer, went to the lottery's website and couldn't believe it when it showed that I had all five white calls. Man, I was happy even though I didn't add the Megaplier, which
I do add sometimes."
He explained the reason he didn't purchase the Megaplier was because he had a $20 bill so he bought two tickets containing five games per ticket to make it come out even.
"Three million would have been great, but I'm grateful for what I won," he added. "My Megaball was number 11. It's crazy to think that I was nine numbers away from winning the $400 million jackpot!"
The winner quit his job Thursday morning. He plans to replace his 15-year-old Ford Focus with a new car and maybe a new truck, too. He is thinking about moving to another town in Central Arkansas since his family members have all moved from Pine Bluff.
Retailers receive a 1 percent commission from the sale of winning lottery products, which means the Super 1 Foods in Pine Bluff will receive $10,000 in commission.
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot for Friday night is an estimated $480 million ($276 million cash option).