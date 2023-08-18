NEW BOSTON, TX -- A Bowie County jury convicted a TEXarkana man on Thursday who threatened, drugged and raped the women and girls he sold through online websites.
Brandon Everett Palmer, 40, faces 25 to 99 years or life in prison and there is no possibility for parole for any sentence imposed for the offense of continuous trafficking of persons. The six-woman, six-man jury began hearing testimony Thursday afternoon concerning the punishment Palmer should receive within that range.
A verdict in the sentencing phase of Palmer’s trial is expected Friday.
First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp and Assistant District Attorney Lauren Richards are representing the state. Texarkana lawyer Derric McFarland is representing Brandon Palmer. 202nd District Judge John Tidwell is presiding.
