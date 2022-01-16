A Hamburg man was killed about 8:59 a.m. Saturday in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 82 in Ashley County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, James Randall Rial, 71, was driving a 2003 model Toyota west on the highway. The car crossed over the oncoming lane and ran off the roadway. It traveled into a ditch and struck an embankment. After the impact, the car went airborne, crossed a private drive and continued westbound into a ditch before coming to a final stop.
The weather was rainy and the road was wet at the time of the wreck.