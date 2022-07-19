An Arkadelphia teenager was killed and his passenger was injured about 6 a.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 30 south of Prescott in Nevada County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Kylen Jarrel McKinney, 19, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camero in the right-hand, eastbound lane of travel. The car left the roadway on the right side and struck a tree.
McKinney was killed.
His passenger, Blair Gatlin, 20, of Malvern was injured and taken to CHI-St. Vincent Hot Springs.
Trooper Robert Neese investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes, but does not always, corrects these errors in updated reports.