Powerball

There was no grand prize winner in Wednesday’s Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

16-23-28-40-64, Powerball 1, Power Play 2x.

There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball tickets sold, worth $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play tickets sold, worth $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $157 million ($108.2 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

4-27-32-57-63, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $370 million ($254.1 million cash).

