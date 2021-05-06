There was no grand prize winner in Wednesday’s Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
16-23-28-40-64, Powerball 1, Power Play 2x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball tickets sold, worth $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play tickets sold, worth $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $157 million ($108.2 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
4-27-32-57-63, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $370 million ($254.1 million cash).