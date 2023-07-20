The U.S. Department of Education last week began notifying 804,000 borrowers with a total $39 billion in federal student loans that their debt will be discharged within 30 days of notification.
Arkansas has 6,940 borrowers with $342.6 million eligible to be wiped out, according to state-by-state numbers released Tuesday.
The loan relief comes from the Education Department’s “commitment to address historical failures in the administration of the federal student loan program in which qualifying payments made under IDR (income-driven repayment) plans that should have moved borrowers closer to forgiveness were not accurately accounted for,” the agency press release said.
Many borrowers, including those who have been making payments for 20 or more years, had been denied relief under the repayment plans or qualified payments were made but not accounted for.
This debt forgiveness plan comes after a Supreme Court decision last month to strike down the Biden administration’s student debt relief program that would have canceled up to $20,000 in student loan debt for some borrowers.
“For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness,” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement last Friday announcing the start of this latest forgiveness program.
Since the beginning of the Biden-Harris administration in 2021, the Education Department has approved more than $116 billion in student loan forgiveness for more than 3.4 million borrowers.
CLICK HERE to see more news at Arkansas Advocate, an affiliate of States Newsroom.
Arkansas Advocate is a nonprofit news operation. It depends on private support to produce high-quality journalism without advertising, subscription fees or paywalls. Donations allow Arkansas Advocate to expand coverage, purchase equipment and fight for open records. Your donation to Arkansas Advocate is tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. CLICK HERE to donate.