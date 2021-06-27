There was no grand prize winner Saturday night in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
8-31-39-43-60, Powerball 17, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 of $1 million in Wisconsin.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Power Play tickets sold, worth $300. There were two Match 3 + Powerball tickets sold, worth $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play tickets sold, worth $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $88 million ($62.1 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
17-20-42-45-65, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $61 million ($42.79 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).