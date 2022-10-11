A former director of the Texas High School color guard is facing state and federal charges connected to alleged sexual misconduct.
Brandon Neil Sams, 46, of TexARKana was arrested by Texarkana Independent School District police on September 30 for state charges of evading arrest, evidence tampering and improper relationship between educator and student with bonds totaling $70,000, according to Bowie County jail records.
The same day, a sealed complaint charging Sams with coercion and enticement involving a minor and obstruction of justice in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas.
The complaint was unsealed Friday afternoon after Sams made an initial court appearance on the federal charges before U.S. Magistrate Judge James Boone Baxter. Sams waived the issue of detention and remains in custody.
