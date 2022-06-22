There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
8-13-18-32-42, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $312 million ($173.6 million cash value).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
3-44-61-63-69, Powerball 13, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $312 million ($175.1 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.