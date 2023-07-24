The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold two public involvement meetings on Tuesday and Thursday to discuss the widening of 32 miles of U.S. 82 from Hamburg to Lake Village.
The proposed projects will widen the existing U.S. 82 from two 12-foot travel lanes to four 12-foot lanes with an 11-foot center turn lane.
The first meeting will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Village Fire Station No. 2. It will cover the proposed section from Lake Village to Montrose.
The second meeting will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church, 203 E. Parker, Hamburg. It will cover the section from Montrose to Hamburg.
The public may view meeting materials and provide written comments until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 9.