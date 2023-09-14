Lawmakers filed legislation on Friday, the day Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called for a special legislative session, that would have added four exemptions to the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act of 1967.
In addition to records related to security services provided to the governor and other state officials, the initial legislation would have exempted:
-- Records revealing the deliberative process of state agencies, boards, or commissions.
-- Records prepared by an attorney representing an elected or appointed state officer, a state employee, or a state agency, board, or commission in anticipation of litigation or for use in pending litigation.
-- Records created or received by an elected or appointed state officer, a state employee, or a state agency, board, or commission that would be covered by attorney-client privilege.
Pushback from the public and from some lawmakers led to the removal of the “deliberative process” exemption from new legislation filed Monday night. The exemption was modeled after a similar clause in other states’ sunshine laws and in the federal FOIA, which has been criticized as easy for public officials to use as an excuse to withhold requested documents.
The second bill traded the deliberative process clause for the exemption of documents reflecting communications between the governor’s office and any cabinet secretary.
Opponents of the second bill said the legislation was better without the deliberative process clause but criticized the remaining exemptions.