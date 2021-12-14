There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
10-30-37-53-59, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Georgia.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $333 million ($241.5 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
23-25-40-42-60, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $148 million ($107.1 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.