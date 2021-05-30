Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds. Visit specific sites for more information:
Arkansas Blog, WEHCO Media publisher Hussman discouraged the University of North Carolina from hiring 1619 Project writer at journalism school named for him. … Region 8 News, Blytheville’s former Eaker AFB may become the “National Cold War Center” under a new Congressional bill. … Multiple sources, Seven people were killed in the crash of a small jet Saturday near Nashville, TN. Among dead, “Weight Down Diet” author Gwen Shamblin Lara and her actor-husband, William J. Lara. … Hot Springs Sentinel-Record, National Park Rotary Club awards 18 scholarships to students. … ArkansasCovid, 61 new cases, two new deaths announced Sunday. … NWS Little Rock, Overnight temps will drop into upper 40s, lower 50s statewide. … KTAL NBC 6 News, Low humidity will go away Monday afternoon, and storms will return. … KARK4 News, Lawmakers studying more direct payments to Americans. … KTAL NBC 6 News, Thursday-Friday storms caused heavy damage in Minden, LA. … KTBS, Shreveport police searching for missing Ralph Schultz, who suffers from dementia. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas’ growing demand for medial marijuana adding to state tax coffers. … RedCrossArkansas, Around holidays, blood and platelet donations don’t keep pace with patient needs. … Ferndale International, Wild blackberries are doing well. … Texarkana Gazette, Texarkana Symphony Orchestra says some familiar faces will remain at Perot Theater, but others will go in a management shift.
National/International:
Peter Baker, Naftali Bennett’s announcement that he will team up with Yair Lapid could spell an end to Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12 years as Israeli prime minister. … Multiple sources, An automated Chinese spacecraft docked with its new space station, carrying supplies for a future crew. … Multiple sources, Shooting outside banquet hall in Haileah, FL, early Sunday killed two, injured 20 – three suspects sought. … Associated Press, Inpatient and inexperienced climbers attempting to summit Alaska’s 20,310-foot Denali are taking more risks and endangering themselves, rangers say. … Andrew Desirerio, U.S. officials monitoring two Iranian warships believed to be headed toward Venezuela. … BBC World, Sri Lanka says debris from burning container ship has caused the worst beach pollution in island nation’s history. … Multiple sources, Helio Castroneves wins Indianapolis 500 for fourth time. … BBC News, Hundreds flee blazing Indonesian ferry at sea.