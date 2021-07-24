NEW BOSTON, TX -- A man who claimed he only punched his girlfriend once in the face before she suffered a fatal brain injury was sentenced Thursday to 38 years in prison.
A Bowie County jury found Dontavious Dishawn Haney, 21, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with serious bodily injury, family violence in the death of Denise Watson, who was 21 when she died.
Haney and Watson were living together in an apartment on Peach Street in TEXarkana, when she suffered a fatal head injury on January 24, 2020. She died the next day.
Haney claimed that he punched Watson once in the face. She suffered facial fractures and a brain bleed which led to her death.
