There was no grand prize winner Tuesday night in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
4-27-32-57-63, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 3x.
There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, Missouri and Pennsylvania. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Washington.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner sold, worth $500. There were five Match 3 + Megaball tickets sold, worth $200. There were five Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $370 million ($254.1 million cash).
Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:
35-36-47-61-63, Powerball 3, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $142 million ($97.96 million cash).