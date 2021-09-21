Three youth in the Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Youth Services (DYS) custody walked away from a community facility in Monticello on Sunday night.
Local law enforcement personnel are looking for the youths.
Arkansas law requires DYS to provide the public identifying information about youth who leave DYS custody without authorization if the youth “is committed to the Division of Youth Services for an offense that would be a felony if the offense were committed by an adult.” Two of the three youth meet this requirement.
Trevor White, 15, is a white male with brown hair weighing 113 pounds and standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall. White has been in DYS custody since March 2021 for non-violent felonies, including several felony counts of theft of property.
The second youth is Levi Varnell, 15. Varnell is a white male with blonde hair who stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. Levi has been in DYS custody since August 2021 on four counts of felony theft of property.
Information about the third youth cannot be released.
At about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, the three teens disarmed the alarm to the upstairs door at Vera Lloyd in Monticello and ran down the stairs. Monticello police were called and are actively looking for the three youth.