Columbia County remains under a flash flood watch through Tuesday night. A flood warning remains in effect for the Ouachita River in South Arkansas, and a new warning was issued for the Red River in northeast Texas.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said additional rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts in excess of 6 inches, are possible through Tuesday afternoon across portions of extreme Northeast Texas, McCurtain County, OK, and Southwest Arkansas.
Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
The Ouachita River at Camden was at 24.5 feet at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Flood stage is 26 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest around 34.5 feet this weekend.
At 34.0 feet, overbank flooding closes many roads. The Harmony Grove community has flood problems at this stage. Many low-lying roads are flooding with access to some residential areas by boat only.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport issued early Tuesday a flood warning for the Red River near DeKalb, TX through Friday night.
At 4 a.m. Tuesday, the stage was 22.7 feet. Flood stage is 24 feet.
The Red River is expected to rise above flood stage late Tuesday afternoon to a crest of 25.7 feet on Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning.
The public can expect overflow on the Oklahoma side of the river, along with bank erosion. People with livestock and equipment in the area have been advised to make moves to higher ground.
People in Miller, Hempstead and Lafayette counties will be watching the Red to see if flood conditions extend southward, especially with heavy rain that is expected through Tuesday.