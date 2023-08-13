There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
19-21-37-50-65, Powerball 26, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Texas.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were eight Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $215 million ($107.7 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
8-9-18-35-41, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $36 million ($17.5 million cash).