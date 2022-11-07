A Sparkman man died Sunday morning when the car he was driving hit the rear of a tractor-trailer on U.S. 79 in Dallas County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2019 Freightliner was being driven north on U.S. 79 in Fordyce. Lamarrieo M. Hughes, 33, was driving a 2011 Ford Mustang, which was also northbound on U.S. 79 and behind the Freightliner.
The Freightliner’s driver began making a left-hand turn from the outside line to the median crossover to travel south. Hughes’ vehicle crashed into the rear end of the trailer.
Hughes died at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured and was not identified in the report.
The wreck happened about 5:15 a.m. The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Tre’Vaughn L. Moore investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.