Tyson Foods is providing multiple truckloads of ice, along with an initial 500,000 meals, to Louisiana communities through its Meals that Matter disaster relief program in response to severe damage caused by Hurricane Ida.
To coordinate this effort, Tyson Foods is working with several disaster relief partners, including Convoy of Hope, Feed the Children, The Salvation Army and Southeastern Grocers, to provide relief to storm victims, volunteers and first responders.
Tyson Foods’ products are being donated from company distribution centers in four states.
Truckloads of protein supplies have also been delivered to Second Harvest Food Bank in New Orleans, as well as to support Walmart’s relief efforts at its Chalmette, LA, location.
“The impact of this historic storm is still being felt, and we’re deploying resources where we can make the most impact for the safety and well-being of our team members and Tyson communities,” said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility. “This response wouldn’t be possible without the support of our disaster relief partners and customers, who are all volunteering time and resources to make sure our response is as successful as possible. Our hearts go out to those who suffered tremendous losses in the wake of Hurricane Ida.”