Arkadelphia’s Sonic Drive-In will re-open by the end of March, a franchisee partner announced Wednesday, March 1.
“We’re working on a plan to get the drive-in back open,” said Thomas Collins, operations for an Oklahoma-based Sonic franchisee. “Our goal is to have it open by the end of March.”
The popular eatery and hangout spot has been closed since early February. News of its closing spread like chili and cheese on a quarter-pound coney, as an article first published on this website received tens of thousands of views. Several saddened loyal customers — students at nearby Ouachita Baptist University — would later talk to Little Rock news station KATV about their love for Sonic.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at The Arkadelphian.