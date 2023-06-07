There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
6-12-23-29-57, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 2x.
There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, Georgia and Illinois.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $240 million ($124.4 million).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There were six Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + MegaPlay winners of $400.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
2-31-45-46-49, Powerball 20, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $285 million ($148.1 million cash).