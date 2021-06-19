Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds. Visit specific sites for more information:
Arkansas Blog, Joe Steinmetz talks to Chronicle of Higher Education about his sudden departure as UAF chancellor – tired of being a “crisis manager” and won’t talk about rumored photos. … Sentinel-Record, State panel OKs Oaklawn Park’s request to extend horse racing into December weekends, and into Kentucky Derby weekend. … KATV, Arkansas health officials are sounding the alarm after an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. … KTRE News, Crockett, TX police arrest two men suspected of installing “skimmer” on gas pump. … Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Gravette man charged in D.C. riot denied request to attend car swap meet. … Multiple sources, Little Rock police investigating overnight homicide of woman – name not released. … Times-Record, Arkansas’ Kevin Kopps is first relief pitcher to win Howser Trophy as top college player. … Multiple sources, Juneteenth celebrations being held across Arkansas today. … Shreveport Times, Louisiana’s new law to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana has roots in Shreveport. … The Advocate, Five shot, two killed in overnight shooting at Florida Boulevard bar in Baton Rouge. … Arkansas Business, Americold investing $84 million in expansion of Russellville food freezing unit – 30 new jobs.
National/International:
Multiple sources, Tropical Storm Claudette makes its way inland across Louisiana, Mississsippi, Alabama, Georgia. … The Biden family announced Saturday the death of their German Shepherd, Champ. … John Simpson, Rumors that Dong Jingwei, one of China’s top intelligence figures, has defected to the United States. … Associated Press, At least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen in the past decade – including machine guns, pistols and rifles that vanished from armories, warehouses and warships. … Austin Kellerman, DOJ calls state laws restricting trans rights as violation Equal Protection Clause of 14th Amendment. … CNN Breaking News, Biden moving to make gender confirmation surgery available through VA health care. … Stars and Stripes, Body of Air Force plane crash victim Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller, locked in ice and snow on Alaskan mountain, finally coming home after 70 years. … SPACE.com, Luke Skywalker’s “Star Wars” X-wing fighter has new home at Smithsonian Museum. … BBC News, Pope Francis puts Robert Schuman, one of the founders of modern Europe, on sainthood track.