There was no grand prize winner Saturday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-38-44-50-62, Powerball 19, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Iowa.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $440 million ($230.5 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
13-62-65-67-69, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 5x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $343 million ($180.1 million cash).